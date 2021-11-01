SA records two deaths, 106 new Covid-19 cases

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 106 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said. “Today the institute reports 106 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 922 222. This increase represents a 0.8% positivity rate.

“As per the national Department of Health, a further two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to date to 89 179. “A total of 18 558 387 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said. It said the majority of cases for Monday were reported in Gauteng with 21% of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 19%, while the Western Cape accounted for 18% of new cases.

The Free State accounted for 15% of new cases, Eastern Cape 9%, North West for 7%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 6% of new cases, while Mpumalanga accounted for 5% of new cases, and Limpopo for 1%. The NICD said the total number of Covid-19 cases on Monday is 0.8%, which is lower than that of Sunday (1.2%). In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported that there had been five new hospital admissions.

According to the Health Department’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm on Monday, a total of 63 258 vaccines had been administered. Gauteng has administered the most vaccines in the past 24 hours, as the dashboard records a total of 16 872 vaccines administered in the province, with KwaZulu-Natal following with 12 408 vaccines administered, and the North West with 10 081 vaccines administered. The Eastern Cape administered 6 471, Mpumalanga 5 714, Limpopo 5 352, the Western Cape 2 944, and the Free State administered 2 370 vaccines.