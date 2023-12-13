SA-Vietnam 30-year relations: Mashatile in Vietnam on second leg of his Working Visit to South-east Asia

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to begin the second leg of his first Working Visit to South-east Asia. Mashatile began his Vietnam visit on Wednesday with a tour of the mausoleum and home of the late leader of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh.

“The deputy president laid a wreath at the mausoleum and conveyed a message of support from the people and government of South Africa through the mausoleum’s visitors’ book,” Mashatile’s spokesperson, Vukani Mde, narrated. “South Africa and Vietnam enjoy friendly and constructive relations grounded in a shared history of struggle against colonialism and to achieve national freedom, and the two countries share common values such as the pursuit of multilateral cooperation, peace, and the progressive reform of the institutions of global governance to counter geopolitical inequalities.” Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Picture: @PMashatile / X South Africa and Vietnam also celebrate 30 years of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations this year.

Mde said that in the course of the last 30 years, several bilateral legal instruments have been established in various areas of cooperation. The two countries operate an inter-governmental partnership forum for economic, trade, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, aimed at facilitating cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Mashatile’s visit follows the visit to South Africa of the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, in September, where she extended an invitation to South Africa’s deputy president.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosted the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Võ Thị Ánh Xuân in September. File Picture: Embassy of Vietnam in South Africa Xuân requested Mashatile to pay a reciprocal official visit to mark the 30-year milestone and further strengthen bilateral ties. “As part of his duties in Vietnam, the deputy president (Mashatile) will hold official talks with Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, meet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and pay a courtesy call on the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Võ Văn Thưởng,” said Mde. Laying a wreath at the Mausoleum of the late Mr Ho Chi Minh, Former Chairman of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I also conveyed a message of support from the people and government of South Africa through Mausoleum’s Visitors’ Book. pic.twitter.com/WyCDBErYDW — Paul Mashatile🇿🇦 (@PMashatile) December 13, 2023 Mashatile will also meet the chief executives of some of Vietnam’s largest companies that are considering investing in or sourcing goods and services from South Africa.

He will also interact with African ambassadors assigned to Vietnam. Mashatile is accompanied to Vietnam by Deputy Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini; Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry, and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina; Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Buti Manamela; Deputy Minister for Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Maggie Sotyu; and senior government officials. Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Picture: @PMashatile / X On Sunday, the Presidency announced that Mashatile had arrived in the Republic of Singapore to begin the first leg of his first Working Visit to South-east Asia. Mashatile began his visit to Singapore with a tour of the Marina Barrage Development, Singapore’s innovative water resource management project.

Several people gathered at the Vietnam Embassy's stand to celebrate the first Vietnam Pho (noodle soup served with beef or chicken) Day at the Hazel Food Market in Pretoria. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo / IOL Last weekend, the Vietnam Embassy in Pretoria hosted the first Vietnam Pho (noodle soup served with beef or chicken) Day, which attracted a throng of guests who enjoy hearty meals. Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong and embassy staff at the first Vietnam Pho Day celebrations in Pretoria. Pictures: Supplied The event attracted South Africans from different walks of life, young and old, plus different diplomats to the Vietnamese stand. Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong led the festivities. Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong and embassy staff at the first Vietnam Pho Day celebrations in Pretoria. Pictures: Supplied The Vietnam Embassy in Pretoria said around 500 bowls of "pho," 1,500 fried spring rolls, and instant Vietnamese coffee were served free of charge at the outdoor event.