SA woman Lauren Dickason, convicted of murder in New Zealand, to be sentenced in 2024

The sentencing date of 41-year-old South African woman, Lauren Dickason, who was found guilty of murdering her three daughters in September 2020, has been pushed to next year, New Zealand media reported. Dickason, who murdered her three daughters, two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, and Liane, aged six, at the family home in Timaru, New Zealand, was found guilty in August.

Her sentencing date was originally set for December 19, but has since been adjourned with no specific date set as yet, The Press reported. Lauren Dickason’s case will, however, appear in court again in February. After her five week long trial, which put her mental health on full display for the world to see, Dickason was found guilty by 11 out of the 12 jurors on three counts of murder.

The former Pretoria resident, who is a medical doctor by profession, arrived in New Zealand with her husband Graham and their three children on August 28, 2020. On September 16, she smothered the three children to death. Dickason admitted to killing the children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide, which her defence argued by means of expert witnesses and testimonies those closest to her.

The prosecution in the Dickason murder trial set out to prove that the former mother of three acted with intent. During the course of the trial, Lauren’s harrowing journey to motherhood, which included her undergoing 17 rounds of IVF and losing a baby, was the vanguard of the defence’s case. Since found being guilty, a group of supporters have also grown in size for Lauren Dickason, as mostly women from across the world have sent her messages of hope and support.

She is being held at the Hillmorton mental health hospital. Lauren also responded to her supporters with a letter of thanks. But it did not last long, as restrictions were placed on Dickason and she was no longer able to send or receive letters, according to her supporters, Stuff.NZ reported.