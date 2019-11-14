JOHANNESBURG - SA Airways said on Thursday it had cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday after unions announced plans to strike over wages.
The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said on Wednesday their members would embark on industrial action from Friday morning.
Sacca president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said workers were demanding an 8% across the board wage increase, job security for at least three years, insourcing of all services that had been outsourced, which they believe SAA has the capacity to fulfil.
The airline said the National Transport Movement had not stated whether its members would participate in the strike.
“We are putting our customers first and regret the inevitable inconvenience that these cancellations may cause our customers. However, by acting proactively SAA can certainly help customers find alternatives,” SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said.