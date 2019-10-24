File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Thursday said it was disappointed with the ruling in favour of the EFF in the intimidation case it brought against the party and its leader. The ruling was made earlier in the day at the Equality Court, sitting in the Pretoria High Court. The application by Sanef to interdict EFF leader Julius Malema and his followers from intimidating and harassing journalists was dismissed.

"Sanef is disappointed that the ruling was not in our favour, but maintain we were fully justified to have approached the courts after numerous instances of threats and intimidation were issued by the EFF against journalists," the forum said in a statement.

Sanef and journalists Barry Bateman from Eyewitness News, Pauli van Wyk of the Daily Maverick, Adriaan Basson from News24, veteran journalist Max du Preez as well as Ranjeni Munusamy from the Sunday Times, had asked the court to interdict Malema and his supporters from intimidating journalists on public and social media platforms.

They claimed Malema and his supporters were engaging in hate speech when addressing journalists.