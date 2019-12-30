File photo: NTT Pro Cycling.

Cape Town - An official independent investigation into the assault of professional cyclist Nicholas Dlamini has started, SANParks said on Monday. "Following an incident at the Silvermine Section of the Table Mountain National Park involving its rangers and cyclist Nicholas Dlamini, SANParks would like to place it on record that the matter is now under a full, independent investigation by McRoberts Attorneys," said SANParks' acting head of communications, Rey Thakuli, via an emailed statement.

Dlamini was assaulted and his arm broken during an arrest by SANParks officials on Friday. The incident was caught on video and caused a public outcry.

The rangers have since been suspended and Dlamini underwent surgery on Monday to repair his arm.

Thakuli said the matter was now sub judice following the announcement by Dlamini that he had appointed legal representation.