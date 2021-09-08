SANParks to launch reality TV series

Cape Town - The South African National Parks (SANParks) on Wednesday announced it will be launching a 13-week reality TV series next month. The series Away For Repair will be launched on October 7, at 9.30pm, on Mzansi Magic, DSTV channel 161, every Thursday, with repeat episodes to be broadcast on Saturdays, at 10.30am.

The show is set to showcase heartfelt stories of ordinary people, taking time away to mend broken bonds, and will be hosted by actress Rami Vhuene and life coach Romeo Mabasa. Managing executive for tourism development and marketing for SANParks Hapiloe Sello said Away For Repair will treat viewers to an emotional rollercoaster, as four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp, against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime national parks. “Through this series, we will be showcasing the diversity of our parks to the Mzansi Magic audience, as well as the range of fun and educational activities available in these destinations.

“We also felt it important to emphasise the value of spending time in nature to promote emotional wellbeing – how the national parks are places to escape to, to reconnect and revitalise, hence the relationship boot camp theme,” Sello said. She said viewers will be able to follow the series, as participants travel from the mysteries of Southern Africa’s first ancient African Kingdom, in the Mapungubwe National Park, to the coastline of the Tsitsikamma National Park, through to the iconic Kruger National Park. Viewers can expect to see teams compete in various challenges, which will test them physically and mentally. All in a bid to repair their broken bonds.