SA's Covid-19 cases climb by more than 1000 to 25 937 with 28 more deaths reported

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - An additional 1673 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa bringing the country's number of Covid-19 cases to date, to 25 937. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that 1673 new cases had been reported in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have died from Covid-19 has increased by 28 to 552. On a positive note, National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that 13 451 people have recovered from Covid-19 in SA which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

Mkhize said 634 996 tests have been done to date with 29 005 completed in the last 24 hours.



Meanwhile, AfriForum has called for a more detailed update of Covid-19 statistics. Barend Uys, Head of Research and Development at AfriForum, said they have written to Dr Mkhize, requesting for the full disclosure of Covid-19 figures, including the protocol being followed for reporting a death as a Covid-19 death.

“Without information about the number of cases and deaths per age group, it’s impossible to calculate the most basic indicators, such as the case fatality ratio. Citizens can’t judge the prevailing conditions in the province where they live unless information about the number of tests being done there is disclosed," he said.

Uys said AfriForum has requested that the Ministry provide a breakdown on the number of Covid-19 deaths per age group, the comorbidities of reported deaths, the number of confirmed cases per age group and the number of asymptomatic and symptomatic cases.

"We are also requesting a provincial breakdown of the number of tests performed, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital, the number of those discharged from hospital and the numbers of people who are in ICU or High Care and those who have been discharged," Uys said.

He such such information should not be withheld from the public.

Globally, 5 728,090 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed with 353,661 deaths and 2 461,263 recoveries.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za