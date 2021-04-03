SA’s Covid-19 death rate now at 52 954

Johannesburg - The number of South Africans who died due to Covid-19 now stands at 52 954 after eight new deaths were recorded on Saturday.

Three were recorded in the Free State, one in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu Natal, one of the Northern Cape and one in the Western Cape.

The number of infections recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic now stands at s 1 551 501.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed these new numbers on Saturday.

“Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 476 605, representing a recovery rate of 95%.