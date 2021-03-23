SA’s Covid-19 deaths climbs to 52 251 after 55 more people succumb to virus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate climbed to 52 251 deaths on Tuesday night after 55 more people succumbed to the virus. According to the Department of Health’s daily Covid-19 update, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for South Africa was 1 538 961 as of Tuesday. Of the 55 new deaths, the Eastern Cape accounted for 6, the Free State 11, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 5, North West 25 and Western Cape 4. Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape reported 0 deaths. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative recoveries stood at 1 465 204, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 6.30pm on Tuesday was194 257.

The Covid-19 stats as of Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The latest data comes in the wake of the spokesperson at the Department of Health, Dr Lwazi Manzi telling IOL that South Africa was expecting its consignment of Covax-acquired vaccines in the coming weeks.

The Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation hopes to secure two billion vaccines for lower income countries.

Covax, earlier this month, announced that its target was to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca to 142 countries by the end of May and also shipped its first Pfizer vaccines.

Already several countries in Africa and the Middle East have taken delivery of their vaccines. In Europe, Covax has delivered vaccines to Moldova, Albania and Georgia.

Several countries across Asia and the Americas have also received their doses.

IOL