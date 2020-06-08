NewsSouth Africa
A staff member sanitizes the hands of students as schools begin to reopen after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Soweto

SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1080, as cases rise over 50 800

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 8h ago

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 50 800 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1000 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night.

There have now been 50 879 positive cases since KZN's Patient Zero in March.  

Data released by Mkhize showed that there were just under one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country. 

Mkhize said a total of just over 940 000 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector, with 22 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. 

Monday's death tally showed that there were 82 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 55 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape. 

Western Cape - 55

Easterm Cape - 26

KZN - 1

"This brings the total national deaths to 1080 with a mortality rate of 2,1%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize. 

The country is currently in Day 74 of the national lockdown which was been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March. 

LATEST BREAKDOWN

__________________



Total Cases___

Total Deaths

South Africa

50879 1080

Western Cape

33568 829

Eastern Cape

6341 127

Gauteng

6258 47

KZN

3175 62

Free State

373 9

Mpumalanga

183 1

Limpopo

244 3

North West

580 1

Northern Cape

118 1

IOL 

Covid-19lockdown

