SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1080, as cases rise over 50 800

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 50 800 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1000 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night.

There have now been 50 879 positive cases since KZN's Patient Zero in March.

Data released by Mkhize showed that there were just under one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country.

Mkhize said a total of just over 940 000 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector, with 22 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Monday's death tally showed that there were 82 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 55 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.

Western Cape - 55

Easterm Cape - 26

KZN - 1

"This brings the total national deaths to 1080 with a mortality rate of 2,1%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

The country is currently in Day 74 of the national lockdown which was been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March.

LATEST BREAKDOWN

__________________



Total Cases___ Total Deaths South Africa



50879 1080 Western Cape



33568 829 Eastern Cape



6341 127 Gauteng



6258 47 KZN



3175 62 Free State



373 9 Mpumalanga



183 1 Limpopo



244 3 North West



580 1 Northern Cape



118 1

IOL