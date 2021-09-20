SA’s Covid cases climb by 1,504 with 42 new deaths reported

RUSTENBURG – South Africa reported 42 new Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, taking the country’s death toll to 86,216. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 1,504 new Covid-19 infection cases were identified in country.

The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. On Monday, the institute reports 1,504 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,884,134. “This increase represents a 7 percent positivity rate," the NICD said in a statement.

Most of the new cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (26 percent) followed by Northern Cape at 22 percent. Free State accounted for 14 percent, Eastern Cape accounted for 12 percent, Western Cape 10 percent, Gauteng eight percent, North West accounted for four percent, Mpumalanga, three percent, and Limpopo accounted for one percent of new cases. The Eastern Cape recorded 174 news cases, Free State 217, Gauteng 113, KwaZulu-Natal 391, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 43, North West 59, Northern Cape 338, and Western Cape 155.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the total number of cases on Monday was lower than on Sunday, and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days. "The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased." There has been an increase of 112 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the institute said.