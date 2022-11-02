Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SCAM ALERT: Don’t hand over your pit bulls to fake inspectors, warns NSPCA

Picture: Cseszka / Pixabay

Picture: Cseszka / Pixabay

Published 33m ago

Share

Durban – The National Council of SPCAs has raised alarm bells over two scams involving pit bulls.

According to the NSPCA there was post circulating from an unverified government account on Twitter offering a R1 500 reward to anyone who reports the addresses of properties where pit bulls are kept.

Story continues below Advertisement

It appeared to be scam, warned the NSPCA.

Keshvi Nair, NSPCA public relations officer, said: “The post is highly questionable given that it is from an unverified account and contains no contact information.”

She said the post also did not state why pit bulls were so urgently sought that a reward was being offered.

More on this

“The post places pit bulls and their owners at risk. If you have come across the post, please report it.”

Nair said in addition to this, people were attempting to impersonate SPCA staff and demanding that people hand their pit bulls over to them.

“This is also a scam. The SPCA is not going door to door and demanding that people hand over their pit bulls.

Story continues below Advertisement
“Please be vigilant and safe. Do not hand your animals over to unknown people.”

Last month, a petition was launched by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on pit bulls.

It has garnered thousands of signatures.

“Following years of vicious attacks on innocent citizens, including young children, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has called for the immediate ban of pit bulls,” the foundation said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The NSPCA added that if a person was unable to care for their animal they should take them to their local SPCA or animal welfare shelter.

IOL

Related Topics:

SPCAAnimals

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj