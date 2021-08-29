Scammers rip-off desperate job-seekers wanting Correctional Services jobs

Pretoria – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has warned members of the public about scams going on in different parts of South Africa, swindling community members of money in exchange for fictitious jobs. “The Department of Correctional Services has been alerted to another jobs scam making rounds in various parts of the country,” said national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“Vulnerable citizens are enticed with appointment letters provided they make a transaction as a guarantee factor in securing permanent employment in DCS. This is a scam filtered with all elements of thuggery.” He said the department has previously warned community members not to pay when applying for jobs in government. “Correctional Services is on record having stated that there is no requirement for people to pay money when applying for employment in the public service,” said Nxumalo.

“Employment opportunities are only advertised in the mainstream media and via departmental website.” He said the DCS has no contract with recruitment or placement agents, and it does not recruit via social media platforms. “In as much as harsh realities of unemployment may leave citizens vulnerable, we urge people not to fall prey to these scammers. Those posing as consultants or using online media platforms are fraudsters who must be reported to law enforcement agencies,” said Nxumalo.

“We call upon anyone who may have information on these fraudsters to contact or report the matter to law enforcement agencies; or the anti-corruption hotline 0800 701 701.” In February, the DCS urged the public not to fall prey to fake recruitment scams bearing its name and logo. The warning came after the national department noted an increase in circulation of such scams on various social media platforms.