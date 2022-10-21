Shein workers allegedly get paid 35 cents for each garment they make, wash their hair during lunch breaks - report

Durban - Shein workers get paid 35 cents per garment and work 18-hours a day. This is according to reports by Business Insider which claimed that workers based at factories in China work weekends and get one day off per month.

This was apparently revealed in an undercover investigation from Channel 4 and The i newspaper in the UK, according to Business Insider. They reported that a woman used a fake name to secure two jobs at Shein factories in China. The woman apparently secretly recorded what she saw.

"Untold: Inside the Shein Machine," is available on YouTube. Having to work long hours, Business Insider said some women employees used their lunch breaks to wash their hair, because of little time after work. And no mistakes are tolerated, according to the report. If employees make one mistake, they are penalised with two-thirds of their daily wage.

Shein told Business Insider it was “extremely concerned” with the investigation. According to the latest statistics, Business Insider said Shein is valued at $100 billion more than H&M and Zara combined. Shein has taken the fast-fashion world by storm.

