This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who released the mid-festive season statistics on road fatalities for the 2019 season on Monday at the Beit Bridge border post.
Some 489 fatal crashes have been recorded - a 25% decrease compared to 656 fatal crashes recorded over the same period last year.
“These crashes have resulted in 589 people dying on our roads so far, compared to 839 last year. This represents a significant 30% reduction in fatalities. The majority of those who died were pedestrians at 39%, followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and cyclists at 1%,” Mbalula said.
On the Western Cape roads alone, six pedestrians died at the weekend.