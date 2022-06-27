SIU seizes ex-lotteries boss’s R27m mansion after court order

Durban - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a luxury property owned by the former chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission, Professor Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda. According to a statement by the SIU, the property is owned by Vhutanda Investments, a private company whose sole director is Nevhutanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged Vhutanda Investments purchased the property for about R27 million in 2018, with money from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). “At the time of the acquisition of the property, Nevhutanda was both the director of Vhutanda Investments and chairperson of the board of the NLC.” The SIU investigation has revealed that the acquisition of the property was funded by the non-profit organisations (NPOs) with money they had received under the auspices of grant funding from the NLC.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The luxury property thus constitutes proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the review application,” the SIU said. As part of the order granted on June 15, Nevhutanda and Vhutanda Investments are prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable property and the furniture. “The property is now under the care of a curator,” the SIU said.

Story continues below Advertisement