RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is uncontested in the Amahlathi municipality by-election in the Eastern Cape.
Nomvuyo Zelna Klaas is the only candidate for ward 5 in Amahlathi, the ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.
According to the Electoral Commssion of SA (IEC), six municipal ward by-elections would take place in Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Eighteen candidates from five political parties and two independent candidates are contesting the election.
Ward 34 in Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape is contested by Buti Quqa from the ANC and Mawethu Bango from the Democratic Alliance (DA).