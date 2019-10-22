Six municipal by-elections to be held in four provinces









File picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA). RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is uncontested in the Amahlathi municipality by-election in the Eastern Cape. Nomvuyo Zelna Klaas is the only candidate for ward 5 in Amahlathi, the ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. According to the Electoral Commssion of SA (IEC), six municipal ward by-elections would take place in Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. Eighteen candidates from five political parties and two independent candidates are contesting the election. Ward 34 in Enoch Mgijima municipality in the Eastern Cape is contested by Buti Quqa from the ANC and Mawethu Bango from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

The IEC said voting stations in this ward would close earlier and would be open from 7am to 7pm.

In Umzimvubu municipality ward 7 is contested by Fakazile Ntwakumba from the African Independent Congress (AIC), Mthetheleli Columbus Ntsengwane from the ANC and Nomaza Viola Nomnganga from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councilor’s death.

In the Free State, ward 8 in Kopanong municipality is contested by Thuso Cronje Johanne, an independent candidate, Mziwanele Vincent Malgas from the ANC, Richard Willem Van Wyk from the DA and Paseka Edwin Mokoqo from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councilor’s resignation.

In Gauteng, ward 92 in Ekurhuleni municipality is contested by Harold Wilfred Thomas from the ANC, Graham Anthony Keith Gersbach from the DA and Morekwa Kenny Phogole from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councilor’s resignation.

In KwaZulu-Natal, ward 09 in uMhlathuze municipality will be contested by Bonginkosi Erick Majola, an independent candidate, Mandla Mdaka from the ANC, Gugulethu Portia Ntombela from the DA, Silindile Thobisile Zungu from the EFF and Zonita Grobbelaar from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

African News Agency (ANA)