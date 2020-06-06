Solidarity Fund partners with SAA and Total to supply PPE to frontline healthcare workers

The Solidarity Fund has taken delivery of a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as part of its health and humanitarian intervention to provide PPE for frontline health workers. The delivery was made possible by a partnership between the Fund, South African Airways (SAA) through its Cargo division as well as fuel suppliers BP and Total who donated jet fuel. The collaboration helped to reduce overhead costs, thereby enabling the Fund to optimise resources and direct spend towards the critical equipment. The Chairman of the Solidarity Fund, Gloria Serobe said, "We are grateful for this partnership as it embodies the Fund’s principle of unity in action. It is further proof of what can be achieved when different stakeholders come together and contribute their expertise for the benefit of a shared objective". Today’s delivery of gowns and N95 masks, takes the number of PPE pieces that the Fund has received to date to 25 million, against a target of 35 million pieces. The Fund approved R905 million for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment which secured nearly 80 percent of the surgical masks and 100 percent of the N95 masks required to meet the weekly demand for healthcare workers until at least the end of June.

This PPE is for health personnel at the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19, primarily in the public sector. It is distributed in line with the Department of Health’s needs and priorities. Furthermore, outside of hospitals, PPE has also been procured to support the work of community-based healthcare workers.

"The collaboration with our partners to fly in much-needed essential medical supplies in response to our country’s needs, was a source of pride and fulfilment," said Justice Luthuli, the Acting General Manager of SAA Cargo.

The Fund’s interim Chief Executive Nomkhita Nqweni said the arrival of this essential Personal Protective Equipment is crucial for the safety of healthcare workers and efforts to manage Covid-19, as hospitals prepare for the peak of coronavirus infections in the months ahead.

The Solidarity Fund was set up to support the national health response, contribute to humanitarian relief efforts and mobilise South Africans to drive a united response against Covid19. It has so far received R2,8 billion in pledges, with R2,5 billion of these deposited into the Fund’s account.