Someone has won the almost R43 million Lotto jackpot, was it you?

The National Lottery Ithuba announced that the Lotto jackpot and the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from Saturday’s draw have been won. The Lotto jackpot worth R42,938,957.10. and the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is worth R5,350,298.40.

By Tuesday morning, both jackpots had not been claimed and the search was still on for the winners. “This sizeable win marks a life-changing moment for the lucky ticket holder, who has yet to come forward to claim their winning. Ithuba encouraged all ticket holders to check their tickets and for the winner to claim their prize,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said. “These remarkable wins highlight the dreams and aspirations that the National Lottery embodies. We are thrilled to witness how these wins transform lives and bring joy and hope to our players.”

Mabuza said Ithuba “eagerly anticipate meeting our newest millionaires” and assisting them on their journey of newfound wealth. Ithuba said it remained committed to delivering a responsible gaming experience, while continually enhancing the excitement and appeal of the National Lottery. “The organisation prides itself on its integrity and transparency, ensuring that every player has a fair chance of winning.”