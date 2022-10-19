South African purchases historic New York apartment for around R1 billion after viewing property over FaceTime

Durban - A South African buyer recently purchased a historic property in the upper east side of Manhattan, New York, for a staggering $57 million (about R1 billion), according to the Daily Mail UK. The buyer reportedly viewed the property over FaceTime in an off-market deal.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 2 800m², 8m wide home, which has six bedrooms, staffrooms, a private indoor pool and a sauna, is in East 68th Street – a block-and-a-half from Central Park. It is the most expensive property in the upper east side, says seller Ryan Serhant. “SOLD and CLOSED for $57M today at 36 East 68th, the most expensive price per foot ($6 200) ever achieved for a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” Serhant said on his Instagram.

A front view of the $57 million apartment bought by a South African buyer this week. Image: Ryan Serhant/Instagram. According to the report, the sale took a year to complete. The seller, who is not identified, is an entity with ties to Felice Lasalvia di Clemente, an executive at an Italian chain of grocery stores, Bloomberg reported. The seller paid $16m for the townhouse in 2012.

Story continues below Advertisement

Previous residents include former Fox boss Roger Ailes, who was accused by several women, including esteemed news reporter Megyn Kelly, of sexually harassing them. Other previous residents include Jeffrey Epstein and his former recruitment general, Ghilane Maxwell, whose apartment was on East 68th Street. The house was originally listed for $50m but increased in price due to the furnishings.

Story continues below Advertisement