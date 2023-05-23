South Africans to buckle up for Stage 5 load shedding from 4pm

Cape Town - South Africans are set to brace themselves as power utility announces it will be implementing Stage 5 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday. The power utility said Stage 5 would be implemented until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding would be implemented.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom’s crisis communication manager, Menzi Mngomezulu said. Breakdowns are the cause of the latest increase of load shedding stage. “Breakdowns are currently at 18 177MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 629MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations was returned to service. “In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden and Tutuka and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns,” Mngomezulu said. He said a delay in returning units to services at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Hendrina power stations continued to add to the capacity constraints.