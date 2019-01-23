DURBAN - South Africa's acting president, David Mabuza, declared a "Special Official Funeral Category 2", for ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, who died peacefully at his home on Sunday at the age of 71.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mabuza said that Kumalo served as South Africa’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York from 1999 to 2009, a period during which he represented South Africa during its first tenure on the UN Security Council from 2007-2008.



Kumalo also served as co-chair for the establishment of the UN Human Rights Council and was chair at the UN of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Group of 77 plus China.



As an anti-apartheid campaigner, Ambassador Kumalo played an influential role in the process that led to the UN’s declaration of apartheid as a crime against humanity.



A Special Official Funeral Category 2 entails elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s State, official and provincial official funeral policy for distinguished persons specifically designated by the president.



The national flag will fly at half-mast from Thursday at all flag stations countrywide until the evening of the burial.

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, starting 9.30am at the OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Road, in Tshwane.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, starting at 9am, at the Methodist Calvary Church, Halfway house, Midrand. The burial will take place at 11.30am at Westpark Cemetery.