Springbok dream: Eastern Cape youngster dreams of wearing green and gold

The Springboks going back-to-back at the 2023 Rugby World Cup to defend their title has sent a wave of hope and determination across the country. A wave that is tangible by the amount of support the Boks have received since returning to South Africa from France this week.

But while celebrations are under way, the country’s future rugby stars are preparing to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. This week, a video on Facebook shared by a woman named Tanya Lorentia went viral. It featured a young boy kicking a rugby ball through a make-shift goal post in a small community in the Eastern Cape.

The video got the attention of a million people, some of whom commented and called on Rassie Erasmus to recruit the youngster. Lorentia is 14-year-old Tyrone Pringle’s mother. He lives with his mother and his father Samuel Danster in Gqeberha. The family lives in a farming community area on the Garden Route.

Tyrone Pringle is in Grade 9 and attends Clarkson Primary School and plays for his school rugby team, his mom said. Tyrone Pringle with the rest of the Clarkson Primary rugby team. Picture: Supplied Having not come from the most privileged circumstances, Lorentia said her son’s natural ability in sport and his work ethic is what drives him. He does have some room to improve in his academics, however, the proud mother explained.

“Tyrone also plays soccer with his father and he plays rugby for his school team at Clarkson Primary. He is just passionate about sports in general,” she said. “That video, he actually took my phone and got someone to video him kicking the ball and then I posted it on Facebook on my account,” Lorentia said. “The goalpost and field was just something the community made for themselves. The children in the area play there.”

Pringle said his favourite player and a person he tries to emulate is Handrè Pollard, the number 10 with a 100% kicking rate at the RWC 2023. “I think I would like to either play fly half or full back,” Pringle said. “When I’m 18, I would like to play professional level rugby. Probably for the DHL Stormers, that is my favourite team in South Africa.”