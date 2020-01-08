File pictureo: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Eskom has confirmed that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday. This comes after breakdowns caused the loss of 13 543MW from the grid, according to the power utility, with a chance of load shedding during the day on Thursday.

"In order to minimise the impact of load shedding on South Africans, load shedding is scheduled at night to maximise electricity availability during the working day," Eskom said in a statement.

"Owing to a loss of additional generation capacity, emergency reserves had to be extensively utilised to supplement capacity during the day.

"These now need to be replenished to meet tomorrow's electricity demand.