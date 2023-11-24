Stage 6 load shedding from Friday till Monday, Eskom confirms

State-owned power utility Eskom announced that it would be implementing Stage 6 load shedding from Friday 12pm until 5am on Monday. Eskom said the ramped up level of load shedding was due to a shortage of generation capacity and emergency reserves.

“It is with great regret that due to the shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves, Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 12pm today until 5am on Monday,” the power utility said. “Eskom will publish a further communication today and continue to closely monitor the power system.” Meanwhile, electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load shedding was expected to continue throughout the festive season.

This followed an oversight visit to Medupi and Matimba power stations this week. Stage 4 load shedding was implemented on Wednesday. “We are retaining a lot of these units so we see a situation of a festive season of extremely low levels of load shedding and there will be days where there is no load shedding, but I think what is important is for us to prepare for a situation where the demand is intensified, that’s why we are working very hard,” Ramokgopa said.