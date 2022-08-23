State capture whistle-blower Vytjie Mentor passes away after battling a long illness

Durban - Former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor who was one of the first people to break ranks with her party and raise the alarm on state capture has passed away after battling a long illness. This was confirmed on Tuesday by ActionSA, a party which she joined after leaving the ANC.

Story continues below Advertisement

“ActionSA has just learned of the passing of Vytjie Mentor and extends its most heartfelt condolences to the Mentor family for their loss,” the party said in a statement today. “Vytjie had been ill for some time and this morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months. It should not be forgotten that Vytjie Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on what we today call ‘State Capture’.” Mentor joined ActionSA as its Provincial Chairperson in the Western Cape.

According to ActionSA, she was a “true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism”. Mentor served as a Member of the National Assembly from 2002 until 2014. She was the ANC'S caucus chairperson between 2004 and 2008 and was chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises from 2009 to 2010.

Story continues below Advertisement

In 2016, Mentor was among the first to raise the alarm on the influence the Gupta family had imposed on former President Jacob Zuma and the government. She alleged that in 2010, the Gupta family offered her the position of Minister of Public Enterprises, if she could arrange that South African Airways drop their Johannesburg to Mumbai route, so that Jet Airways could acquire it. She claimed at the time that while the offer was being made, Zuma was in the other room.The Guptas have denied the allegations.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mentor testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture but her testimony was found to be inconsistent. On her Facebook profile, Mentor described herself as a “non conformist”. “I follow my mind, but try to remain within the bounds of the constitution of the party I have joined. I hate injustice”.

Story continues below Advertisement