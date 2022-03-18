Stats SA fieldworkers disgruntled over delayed salary payments

Cape Town – Disgruntled Statistics South Africa field workers say they have taken to social media to express their anger over the non-payment of their salaries. According to some accounts, some of the workers have not received their full payment for the month of February.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Stats SA, we are pleading to give us our full salaries why things have to be this way," said Mpho Petla, a fieldworker who is yet to receive her payment. Last week, 45 fieldworkers in the Western Cape working for Stats SA in the Western Cape refused to continue with their daily task of collecting information for Census 2022 and said that they would not continue their work unless they were paid. Stats SA notified the fieldworkers on March 14 that their staff "at all levels are working around the clock to ensure that payments are made" by today.

"You communicated on various platforms, and your voices have been heard. While some of you did not want the advance payment, most of you wanted your full payment for the work you did in February. "We, therefore, decided to pay everyone who signed a contract between 2 and 28 February the amount owed for work done in February 2022. You will be paid for the number of days you worked multiplied by the rate stipulated in your contract, less any advance amount paid on March 11," they said. However, many of these field workers have not received their payments today, as promised.

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL this afternoon reached out to Stats SA to enquire about the delayed payments. "Yes, we are aware, but we also know that many have been paid this morning, and the rest will get their money soon if they had returned all the organisation's tools in their possession," Stats SA head of communications Trevor Oosterwyk said. IOL