Statues, clean-ups and food gardens - this is how South Africans paid homage to Nelson Mandela

Like every year on July 18, people across the world celebrate the life and accomplishments of South Africa’s first democratically elected President - Nelson Mandela. Across the country, state organs, private and civil organisations each conducted their own activities to commemorate the day.

Arguably the biggest attraction took place in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, where President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled a statue of Madiba. The statue was erected at the Nelson Mandela Museum. [WATCH]: Unveiling of the Nelson Mandela Statue at the Nelson Mandela Museum, Bhunga Building in Mthatha in observance of #MandelaDay. The erection of this statue contributes to the creation of memorialisation programmes in honour of President Mandela’s unwavering commitment to… pic.twitter.com/l7E1ik5rwk — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 18, 2023 “The erection of this statue contributes to the creation of memorialisation programmes in honour of President Mandela’s unwavering commitment to the freedom of his people and as a founding father of democratic South Africa,” the Presidency said.

But it was not met with all smiles and welcomes, many people online questioned the need for another Madiba statue when infrastructure in the province is in a poor condition, to say the least. President @CyrilRamaphosa arriving at Bhunga Museum, received by @EASTERNCAPEGOV Premier @OscarMabuyane, @SportArtsCultur Minister @ZiziKodwa and provincial leadership. The President is in Mthatha for his observance of #MandelaDay, a vehicle to inspire and communicate a message… pic.twitter.com/BmMv8cYSga — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 18, 2023 By the comments attached to posts about the statue, it seemed only those in government were happy to see it erected. The Eastern Cape has terrible roads, terrible infrastructure and terrible governance. But the priority is a Mandela statue. https://t.co/26JVojur5O — LO. 👸🏾 (@LOtheOG) July 18, 2023 In other parts of the country, trade union Cosatu was seen conducting various clean-up activities.

In Gauteng, the provincial government deployed a group of people called the “Green army” to clean up a field in the Everton area. Transnet National Port Authorities in Durban supported the Ntwela Junior Primary School in uMlazi, by helping them achieve “food security” for a year. Nelson Mandela Day highlights the persistent issue of food insecurity and the importance of addressing it.

Let’s work together towards ensuring access to nutritious food for all, supporting local farmers, reducing food waste, and advocating for sustainable and resilient food… pic.twitter.com/ujw6Nvu0KC — Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) July 18, 2023 They did so by donating groceries to the school - which is a non-paying institution, and also by setting up a “small vegetable garden” to help them with supplies throughout the course of the year.

“The plan is for us to assist the school caterers prepare lunch for the learners, dish up for them and assist with cleaning up after lunch, as well as officially hand over groceries that will sustain them for the year,” Transnet said. Political parties like the ANC and DA also used the day to get out onto the streets and conduct service delivery activities, ranging from grass cutting to paving of roads. Former chair of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and now Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport visited an orphanage in Hammanskraal, Pretoria.