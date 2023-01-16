Still our heroine: Limpopo salutes Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on Miss Universe top 16 finish

Pretoria - The Limpopo department of sport, arts and culture has congratulated reigning Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri for flying South Africa’s flag high with an outstanding showing at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans, United States. “Although Miss South Africa did not win the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, she finished at the top 16, making South Africa, in particular, Limpopo proud of such a feat,” said Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Nakedi Kekana.

In a statement after Miss Universe 2023 was won by Miss USA on Sunday, Kekana said Ndavi remains South Africa’s pride and a shining ambassador. “Reaching the top 16 of this world pageant is not a small achievement by any chance. You could see she held her head and the South African flag high on that stage, illustrated with not less than 87 beauties from across the globe,” said Kekana. Ndavi, who hails from Gavaza village near Tzaneen in Limpopo, is the third Miss Limpopo to wear the Miss South Africa crown in a period of six years.

Immediately after her crowning as Miss South Africa, the Limpopo province welcomed her with a mega ceremony in Polokwane and at her village home over a period of two days. Earlier, IOL reported that the past weekend was massive as former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned her successor. R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA is the new Miss Universe. She was crowned at an event held on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The fashion designer was competing against more than 80 women from around the world who were vying for the coveted title. She is the first Miss Universe to wear the Force for Good crown, designed by Mouawad, a Lebanese jeweller. Mouawad posted a picture of the beauty queen on Instagram, congratulating her.

