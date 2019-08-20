Miss South Africa 2019 finalists. Sun International has sold the rights to the Miss South Africa Pageant to Weil Entertainment, the company announced on Tuesday. File photo: Supplied.

Sun International has sold the rights to the Miss South Africa Pageant to Weil Entertainment, the company announced on Tuesday. The move came after the company revealed it had received a number of unsolicited offers to buy the rights, but having considered the various proposals received, decided to sell the rights to Stephanie Weil, CEO of Weil Entertainment.

Sun International said the decision was based on her hands-on experience of the event over the past six years as well as her vision for the future of the pageant.

Both parties are currently in the final stages of completing the paperwork.

Speaking of the move, Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said: “We have worked with Weil Entertainment for several years on the Miss South Africa pageant, and given the dedicated focus the event requires to take it to the next level, we naturally entered into discussions with Stephanie Weill to sell the pageant rights to her after Cell C withdrew as a sponsor.

Leeming continued: “Sun International is confident that Weil Entertainment will honour and strengthen the values currently embedded in the pageant that we have built.”

Sun International denied the decision meant it was withdrawing its involvement in the pageant, adding that it remains committed to the event through significant sponsorship, and by continuing to host the event each year as the company has always done.

Adding to this, Weil, CEO of Weil Entertainment, said: “We are delighted with the success of the 2019 Miss South Africa pageant which was held on Women’s Day this month. The Miss South Africa Organisation has given the competition a new look and its success is clear thanks to the positive feedback as well as the record number of entries we received.

"We look forward to our continued relationship with Sun International. The Miss South Africa Organisation has exciting things in the pipeline. Watch this space.”