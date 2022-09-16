Sunflower Day: Over 500 children lost their lives to blood cancer, become a donor

According to DKMS Africa, an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, 510 children lost their lives to cancer in 2020.

They say these deaths could have been prevented had the patients received a transplant from a matching blood stem cell donor.

“Unfortunately, however, only 0.04% of South Africans are donors, making finding a match almost impossible,” said Palesa Mokomele, director of corporate communications at DKMS Africa.

Sunflower Day, observed today, is an annual campaign that aims to raise funds and create awareness for blood cancer patients, through the sale of the Tubes of Hope at Pick n Pay stores nationwide.