Ten teenagers among mothers who gave birth to 33 Christmas Day babies at Limpopo hospitals

At least 33 babies were delivered at public health institutions across Limpopo province, on the morning of Christmas Day. The provincial department of health said the preliminary figures collated across the province show that before 8am on Monday, there were 18 boys and 15 girls delivered.

In the breakdown of preliminary statistics, provincial health spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha said seven babies were delivered in the Vhembe District. The district welcomed four boys and three girls. The Sekhukhune District has also welcomed seven newborn babies, comprised of five boys and two girls. Two of the mothers are teenagers aged 18 and 19. “An 18-year-old mother from Jane Furse delivered a boy at 01:30am, weighing 3,850 grammes through caesarean section. A 19-year-old mother from Dilokong Hospital delivered a boy at 02:38am, weighing 2,830 grammes through NVD (normal vaginal delivery),” said Muavha.

In the Mopani District, eight babies had been welcomed in the morning on Christmas Day. The babies were four boys and four girls. One of the mothers is a teenager aged 16. “Two babies - a boy and a girl were both delivered at 00:25. A boy was delivered at Dr CN Phatudi Hospital, weighing 3,000 grammes. He was delivered through normal vaginal delivery and a girl from Nkhensani Hospital weighing 2,600 grammes delivered through caesarean section,” said Muavha.

The Waterberg District welcomed four babies in the morning of Christmas Day. The newborn babies comprised of three girls and a boy. Three of the mothers who delivered in the Waterberg District are teenagers. In the Capricorn District, at least seven babies were delivered on Christmas morning. The newborn babies comprised of four boys and three girls.

One of the mothers who delivered in the Capricorn District is a teenager aged 19. She delivered a boy weighing 3,353 grammes via normal vaginal delivery at Knobel Hospital, at 00:41.