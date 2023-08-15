The most robust power solutions to load shedding

With load shedding on the rise, as South Africans place increased demand on the grid amid the cold winter months - the next block scheduled doesn't mean you have to stay in the dark. Today alternative power solutions have become all the rage to combat the gruelling hours of load shedding - whether it's to keep the lights on, prepare a meal, or finish homework - backup power has become more crucial than ever, especially given the unpredictability of Eskom's schedule.

Despite this, finding an alternative power solution at very attractive prices is easy. However, the reputation and longevity of these products always come into question, especially when the price tag attached may seem too good to be true. The market has become saturated, even littered, with scores of products promising to carry you through load shedding. However, a simple glance at online reviews paints a dull picture of the performance of such products, leaving customers disgruntled at purchase and dissatisfied. For cost savings in the long run, coupled with the avoidance of needing to purchase a new UPS, generator or power supply, it's important to choose a product that matches all your load-shedding requirements while holding a reputation of premium quality, guaranteed not to disappoint.

Cue, EcoFlow's all-new range of portable power solutions, designed to cater to the demand of load shedding - the RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and incredibly powerful DELTA 2. These three new solutions are robust in performance by their nature and uphold the reputation built by EcoFlow for quality and reliability. EcoFlow's portable power solutions, cater to the demand of load shedding - the RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and incredibly powerful DELTA 2. A failing, ailing or weak power solution can be seen as nothing more than useless in the face of load shedding - imagine purchasing expensive, relatively unknown equipment only to learn they cannot cater to your demands when needed the most. Boasting incredibly fast charging times, instant activation during an outage, and hours of use - the RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max, and DELTA 2 epitomise the benchmark of what South Africans need during frequent power outages.

The RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max boast super-fast charging times, achieving 0-100% in only an hour, keeping them ever ready for the load-shedding block. Featuring a capacity of 256Wh, 300W output, coupled with EcoFlow's X-boost of 600W - the RIVER 2 easily keeps a 10W light bulb running for 8-20 hours, charges a smartphone - 19 times over, or keeps the WiFi router running for up to 8 hours and begging the question of whether South Africans can do without a product as impressive as this. The RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max boast super-fast charging times. The RIVER 2 Max supplements the model mentioned above two-fold for the more demanding power needs by offering double the capacity. Meanwhile, for the very serious power demands during an outage, the DELTA 2 can easily cruise through multiple four-and-a-half-hour blocks of load shedding.