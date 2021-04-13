This is how much it will cost to watch the Boks defend their Rugby world title live in France

Durban - With over 870 days to until the Springboks go defend their rugby world cup title in France, packages for accommodation and tickets have already opened to the public. And despite the fact that the world is the midst of a coronavirus pandemic with no clear indication as to when enough people will be vaccinated to reach global herd immunity or when international borders will be open for all travel every country, travel companies are already hedging their bets that South Africans are willing to overlook all that to buy tickets to watch rugby’s quadrennial spectacular. And for those willing to pay early for a seat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup that takes place from 8 September to 28 October, it is not going to be cheap if pricing on the Durban based Edupsort Travel and Tours travel agency is anything to go by. The company has begun selling packages, labelled Category 2 Ticket Packages and Category 3 Ticket Packages on its website that allows one to buy packages to watch four of South Africa’s group stage matches and packages for the quarter finals, semi finals and finals. If one had to choose a Category 3 Ticket Package - the cheaper option - for South Africa’s match against Scotland on September 10 which is a group tour package at a four star hotel start, the starting price is from R 39 315 per person sharing. Upgrade that to a Category 2 Ticket Package and the price rises to R37,635.

The price includes return economy class international flight from Johannesburg to Paris (Estimated airfare subject to finalisation), return airport transfers, 3 night’s accommodation (08 - 11 September) in Marseille at a selected 4 Star, City Tax (Rate subject to change), breakfast daily and match tickets for the Scotland match.

Choosing to watch Quarter Final 2 on October 14 and Quarter final 4 on October 15 in category 2 which includes 4 nights accommodation between October 13 -17 will cost R57,435 per person sharing.

If one chose to watch the two semi final matches on October 20 and 21, which which includes 4 nights accommodation between October 19 -23 will cost R74,420 per person sharing at a four star hotel.

For those who are confident that the Boks will make it all the way to the finals and chose to purchase a category 3 package today, it will cost them from R66,030 which includes a ticket to the bronze final on October 27 and the a finals ticket on October 28 and four nights accommodation at a four star hotel. Upgrade to five star hotel and the price jumps to R72,060 per person sharing. For a five star hotel on a category 3 package will cost R79,190 per person sharing.

For a semi-finals and finals package which includes 7 nights accommodation in Paris at a four star hotel, tickets to the two semi final matches, a bronze match and the finals, starts at R104,430 per person sharing on category 3 while upgrading to category 2 will have to fork out R119,950 per person sharing.

And for those with really deep pockets, upgrading a five star hotel for the semi-finals and finals package will cost R114,495 per person sharing on category 2 while the top tier package that includes a five star hotel will set one back R130,015 per person sharing.

