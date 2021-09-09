Three in court for cellphone shop robbery in North West

RUSTENBURG: North West police arrested three men and recovered alleged stolen cellphones in Moruleng, near Mogwase, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said three men, aged 24, 29 and 30, were arrested on Wednesday at the Moruleng Mall, after they allegedly robbed a cellphone shop – stealing cash and an undisclosed number of cellphones.

“It is alleged that three male persons entered the shop, two suspects went straight to the back of the shop and one stood at the till and pointed a firearm at the cashier,” she said. “He instructed the cashier to hand over the cash. Meanwhile, the two suspects, at the back of the shop, packed cellular phones inside plastic bags. The fourth suspect was waiting in a getaway vehicle.” While they were leaving the shop, two police officers, who were outside the mall busy with crime prevention duties, noticed the robbery and chased them.

"The suspects ran in different directions, but one officer managed to apprehend one of the suspects. The other police member followed two of the suspects on foot, who jumped inside the getaway vehicle. “The police officer allegedly fired shots at the tyres of the suspects’ vehicle. Ultimately, they were arrested with the help of community members. One suspect evaded arrest. No one was injured during the incident and all the cellphones were recovered inside the vehicle,” said Botma. The three appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court, in Mogwase, on Thursday, facing a charge of business robbery.