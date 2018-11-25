Johannesburg - As the fanfare around Black Friday 2018 dies down, Loot.co.za shared some of the most popular items purchased on theeCommerce platform this past Friday.
From smart TVs, dishwashers and video games, Loot.co.za revealed the top 7 items sold this Black Friday.
Here are the results:
1) Delonghi Icona 4 slice toaster
2) Microsoft Xbox One S console
3) Samsung 49'' LED UHD Smart TV
4) PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man game
5) HiSense 50'' LED UHD Smart TV
6) BOSCH Series 4 Stainless Steel Dishwasher
7) Inflatable 'Stand Up' Paddleboard
* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.IOL