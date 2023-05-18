Toyota called out for deceptive ad: Corolla Cross GR-Sport Hybrid that’s here, but not really

Durban - Car manufacturing giant Toyota has been ordered to withdraw an advert in which they said their newly launched Corolla Cross GR-Sport Hybrid model was here, when in fact there was a waiting period to purchase the vehicle. Consumer Justin Brown hauled the complaint to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB).

In his complaint, Brown said that the advert is misleading because the phrase, “The Corolla Cross GR-Sport Hybrid is here!”, creates an impression that this vehicle is currently available for sale. The advert was posted on the company’s Facebook page which read: “If you thought the Corolla Cross GR-Sport couldn't get any better, think again. The Corolla Cross GR-Sport Hybrid is here!

“It's the same powerful beast under the hood, but now it’s more efficient than ever before with our self-charging Hybrid technology – using up to 30% less fuel!” However, in his complaint to the ARB, Brown said as confirmed by several different dealerships and customer representatives, there is no available stock. He said that the waiting list for this vehicle is anywhere between 12 and 24 months.

“This does not constitute a vehicle that is "here”. As such, the advertising is misleading and should be removed,“ said Brown in his complaint. In its response, Toyota initially refuted the claim that there was no available stock. In their response, the car manufacturer said waiting periods may apply due to a global hybrid battery shortage.

They added that this should normalise by 2024. They further argued that this model of the car was launched at the time it was advertised. “The reference to being “here” is factual, as the vehicle is now officially part of its Corolla Cross SUV range, albeit in limited numbers, due to serving a niche demand,“ it said.

However, the ARB agreed with the consumer that in the absence of any context, a reasonable person would interpret this to mean that this vehicle is generally available for purchase. In addition, they found that neither of these advertisements communicate any sense of potential delays, shortages, or long waiting lists (between 12 and 24 months) that might apply. They ruled earlier this month, that the advert was in fact misleading and that Toyota should withdraw or appropriately amend its advertising, to ensure that consumers are adequately informed of the likelihood of prolonged waiting periods.