Truck driver arrested at border with R1.5m in illegal cigarettes

Durban - A truck driver was arrested at the Skilpadshek Border Post between South Africa and Botswana this week after he was caught with an estimated R1.5 million worth of illegal cigarettes. The South African Police Service confirmed the suspect was arrested on Monday evening.

Police said the truck in question was searched at the border and had a hidden compartment that the cigarettes were kept in. The suspect made his first appearance in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court in the North West on Thursday for possession of illicit cigarettes, where he was let off with R4,000 bail. “The fight against illegal economic activities and transnational crimes gained success when the police at Skilpadshek Port of Entry between South Africa and Botswana arrested a suspect for possession of illicit cigarettes on Monday evening, 26 September 2022.

“According to information, a search was conducted on the truck that was entering the country from Zimbabwe via Botswana. During the search, illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R1.5 million were found in a false compartment,” the police said. Police say the suspect’s case was postponed to October 27. IOL