JOHANNESBURG - Broadcast journalist at eNCA Lirandzu Themba has been appointed spokeswoman for the Department of Police. "Ms Themba joins the Ministry of Police with rich knowledge of the media industry, in both print and electronic streams; and equally holds a number of significant achievements and experience in the communication field that will add value to the Ministry and in enhancing police communication going forward. Lirandzu Themba was awarded as the journalist of the year by Vodacom in 2017 and by the National Press Club in 2011," the department said.

"The Ministry of Police welcomes and appreciates the appointment of Ms Themba and further wishes her all of the best in her new role and massive responsibility of handling media liaison matters of the police."

Themba covered news for eNCA in the capital city of Pretoria, ranging from politics to community protests. She is also a former journalist at the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).



- African News Agency (ANA)