Cyril Ramaphosa last night said Bathabile Dlamini raised the bar. Cyril is afraid of Bathabile, he knows very well that if he touches her, his Smallernyana skeletons will be out. #RamaphosaOn702 pic.twitter.com/p5lqstEM6U— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 14, 2018
YOU can't separate Bathabile Dlamini and the "bar" 😂😂😂😂#RamaphosaOn702— Fikile Mahlangu Xhale (@FikileXhale) December 13, 2018
This drunkard mismanaged @OfficialSASSA into near collapse and the constitutional court found her reckless and grossly negligent yet @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa praises her.— Ben Smith (@BenSmithZa) December 13, 2018
This sums up why SA is falling apart and why the ANC can't be trusted. #RamaphosaOn702 https://t.co/zaFEWTa4ZH
According to our Prez #BathabileDlamini has raised the bar, NO she's holding up the bar, big difference! But hey, carry on, bullshit baffles brains 😂😂— Illegal Immigrant (@denny52pen) December 14, 2018
Great interview last night @gwalax @CyrilRamaphosa I have a lot of faith in our president except for his recommendation of #bathabiledlamini - which is an insult to women everywhere. We have such a problem with violence against women & children & it’s just getting worse 😔— Megan K (@megankendal) December 14, 2018
I’m not satisfied with our President’s response on #BathabileDlamini. She definitley has smaller-nyana skeletons on the ANC leadership. pic.twitter.com/o7WRnLU2Xd— Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) December 13, 2018
I think ubaba left Batha with some files hence Cyril can't do anything to her #RamaphosaOn702— Jokozela Mntungwa (@JokozelaM) December 14, 2018