Minister of Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

women’s minister Bathabile Dlamini. Johannesburg - Social media on Friday reacted strongly to President Cyril Ramaphosa's defence of embattled





Ramaphosa had a wide-ranging interview on Radio 702 with Xolani Gwala during which he defended his decision to keep Dlamini in his Cabinet, saying she was doing a fantastic job and has raised the bar and dismissed claims the ANC Women League president was "untouchable"





His comments raised eyebrows on social media, with some users saying his defence of Dlamini was an insult to South African women.





Other tweeps questioned which bar Dlamini raised, while some speculated that Dlamini had "files" on the president, hence his reluctance to get rid of her.





See some reactions to Ramaphosa's defence of the minister:





Cyril Ramaphosa last night said Bathabile Dlamini raised the bar. Cyril is afraid of Bathabile, he knows very well that if he touches her, his Smallernyana skeletons will be out. #RamaphosaOn702 pic.twitter.com/p5lqstEM6U — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 14, 2018

YOU can't separate Bathabile Dlamini and the "bar" 😂😂😂😂#RamaphosaOn702 — Fikile Mahlangu Xhale (@FikileXhale) December 13, 2018

This drunkard mismanaged @OfficialSASSA into near collapse and the constitutional court found her reckless and grossly negligent yet @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa praises her.



This sums up why SA is falling apart and why the ANC can't be trusted. #RamaphosaOn702 https://t.co/zaFEWTa4ZH — Ben Smith (@BenSmithZa) December 13, 2018

According to our Prez #BathabileDlamini has raised the bar, NO she's holding up the bar, big difference! But hey, carry on, bullshit baffles brains 😂😂 — Illegal Immigrant (@denny52pen) December 14, 2018

Great interview last night @gwalax @CyrilRamaphosa I have a lot of faith in our president except for his recommendation of #bathabiledlamini - which is an insult to women everywhere. We have such a problem with violence against women & children & it’s just getting worse 😔 — Megan K (@megankendal) December 14, 2018

I’m not satisfied with our President’s response on #BathabileDlamini. She definitley has smaller-nyana skeletons on the ANC leadership. pic.twitter.com/o7WRnLU2Xd — Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) December 13, 2018

I think ubaba left Batha with some files hence Cyril can't do anything to her #RamaphosaOn702 — Jokozela Mntungwa (@JokozelaM) December 14, 2018