Two dead after head-on collision in Centurion

Durban - Two motorists were killed between midnight on Wednesday and Thursday morning after they were involved in a head-on collision on the N1 south near John Vorster, in Centurion, Gauteng. Reports from the responding emergency medical team, Emer-G-Med, indicate that both the drivers sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

One of the vehicles had another passenger who was seriously injured and had to be treated on the scene before being transported to a hospital for attention. “Reports from the scene are that two vehicles collided head-on. Closer inspection found the drivers of both vehicles to have sustained fatal injuries, and they were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. “A female passenger from one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries and was treated and stabilised on scene by Emergency Care Practitioners before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” Emer-G-Med said.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and her bodyguards were involved in an accident on the R66 after leaving an event with the Premier Sihle Zikalala and His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, on Tuesday. Nkonyeni and her team were travelling in a BMW SUV from Ulundi to Dannhauser when a tyre had reportedly burst, causing the car to crash. From the images taken on the scene, the vehicles appear to have flipped multiple times. The windscreen, roof and both sides of the SUV were severely damaged.

Reports from the KZN provincial government stated that Nkonyeni is recovering in hospital. “MEC Nkonyeni is undergoing a complete medical evaluation. She is fully conscious and alert," said Zikalala.

