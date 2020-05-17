UIF pays out over R55 million in Covid-19 relief aid to domestic workers

Pretoria – Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) figures show that 14,113 domestic workers have benefited from the coronavirus (Covid-19) special lockdown benefit to the tune of R55,572,870 as of Saturday, according to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. The quest to ensure that more vulnerable workers benefitted from the Covid-19 TERS scheme was beginning to bear fruit, with a number of domestic workers being paid directly, he said in a statement on Sunday. The figures further showed that 10,092 employers had lodged claims on behalf of their domestic workers. “Certainly, we are beginning to ensure that the spirit and letter of our intervention is reaching the most vulnerable of our society. "While we are happy that the efforts are beginning to bear fruit, we are worried that this still represents a drop in the ocean in terms of domestic workers on our systems whose number is almost a million.

“We need more employers of domestic workers to apply on their behalf so that they benefit from the relief scheme that government availed to ensure that we mitigate the worst effects of the lockdown,” Nxesi said.

Last week, Nxesi announced that a private company, Interfile, had agreed to join forces with the department to help trace domestic workers through cellphone numbers and other forms of communication to ensure that they received their benefits.

This effort, coupled with the "intentional work by the department by ensuring that it combs through its databases" to track and trace recipients, had made the difference.

“Currently, the department is also going through its database to reach out to farmworkers who are also in our category of the most vulnerable groups.

"I have instructed the department to do everything possible to track and trace workers in these groups to ensure that to the extent possible, no worker is left behind or falls through the crack of the social net we are providing,” Nxesi said.

The payments to domestic workers came hot on the heels of the UIF also ensuring that where possible, workers were paid directly, speeding up relief by placing the money directly in the hands of the workers and not through their employers. However, employers with all the tools at their disposal were still urged to claim on behalf of their workers.

The payments over the weekend had brought the total amount the department had distributed since April 16 to R13,330,284,315 (R13.3 billion), which had been placed in the hands of 2,401,973 workers.

“Behind these figures are real human beings who are being enabled to the extent possible to withstand the worst of the pandemic’s economic meltdown.

"While we are thrilled that we are able to make this difference, it would really be a slap in the face if employers of domestic and farm workers do not take advantage of this scheme and make sure that they lodge claims on time,” Nxesi said.

Unfortunately, a total of R2,254,901,731 that could possibly benefit 535,587 workers remained unpaid as the UIF awaited further particulars from 74,401 employers.

“For us, this is a source of great worry, because workers who could stand to benefit have not received this relief. A further 26,793 workers have not been paid as the supplied details have failed bank verification.

"I appeal to these 2319 employers to ensure that the bank details are correct so that the department can swiftly hand over the funds totaling R123,917,519 to deserving beneficiaries.

"Naturally, we expect that these would be the same accounts that are used to process salaries and wages,” Nxesi said.

