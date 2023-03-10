Union v Union: PSA warns against intimidation of its non-striking members as protests cripple hospitals

Pretoria - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has condemned what it termed the intimidation its members by striking workers who have been blocking entrances at various government institutions. The PSA said some of its members who reported for duty were forcefully removed from the workstations.

“While the PSA respects the rights of other union members and their demonstration to force the employer to accede to workers’ demands, the union cannot keep quiet when PSA members’ rights are being violated,” said spokesperson Reuben Maleka. “The PSA would like to set the record straight regarding its participation in the 2023 wage negotiations and dispel the malicious propaganda by its detractors that it has sold out the struggle of public service workers and their demand for a living wage. Workers affiliated with Nehawu picket outside Department of Public Service and Administration as part of their ongoing 10% salary increase strike. Pictures: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) “In 2022, the PSA alone went on strike to exert pressure on the employer to accede to the 10% increase and other demands presented by the PSA based on a mandate from its members. At that time, other unions opted not to strike and remaining silent, even after the PSA had indicated that the employer was negotiating in bad faith and that there was no hope for the conciliated process to yield anything tangible and beneficial to workers,” he said.

Maleka said at the time, the PSA recognised and respected the right of other trade unions to remain outside of the PSA’s strike action in its pursuit for workers’ interests. “The PSA went further to support these unions in their demonstrations during their conciliation processes even as it proceeded with its strike action. The PSA also ensured that there is no violence, harassment, and intimidation against workers who were not on strike, including members of the unions who were not part of the strike at that time. “The PSA respects that other unions, based on their own understanding and reading of the situation, opted for a different tactic and strategy rather than going on industrial action. However, the PSA would like to dismiss, with the contempt it deserves, any claim that its strategic and tactical decision to pursue 2023/2024 negotiations amount to betrayal of workers’ struggle,” he said.

Maleka said the PSA is currently locked in “intense negotiations with the employer” to do its best to get an offer which might get a favourable response from workers. “It has been brought to the PSA’s attention that members across health and other institutions have been blocked from accessing their workplaces and others have been intimidated and forcefully removed from their workstations and departments. “The PSA is calling on the Minister for Public Service Administration, working together with the police, to provide a clear plan to protect PSA members as they want to continue providing services to all communities without any fear and intimidation,” he said.

Earlier this week, IOL reported that services at more than 10 public hospitals and clinics in Gauteng had been disrupted due to the ongoing Nehawu public sector wage strike. Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) downed tools on Monday, in a bid to push the government to accede to the 10% wage demand. The nationwide strike by Nehawu at health facilities has also spilled over to other services in the Western Cape.