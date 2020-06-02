Universities get go-ahead to resume with construction projects

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande has given institutions of higher learning across the country the green light to resume with construction projects.

Nzimande published new directives that have paved the way for the department’s projects to continue, including those at public universities, technical and vocational education and training colleges, community education and training colleges as well as colleges of agriculture, among others.

”The purpose of these directions is to permit, under alert level 3, the resumption of construction and related services by the department and the institutions mentioned above, subject to compliance with regulations for addressing, preventing and combating the spread of Covid-19 as well as legislation and regulations applicable to construction and related services,” reads the document published in the Government Gazette on Monday.

According to Nzimande, the projects include construction, maintenance, extension, upgrading or refurbishment of new buildings, facilities and services required for or to enable teaching, learning and research.

Construction of student housing developments is also allowed to forge ahead.