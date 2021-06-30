Vaccine registration for fifties and above, what you need to know

Cape Town – Covid-19 vaccine registration for people aged 50 and above opens on Thursday, and the vaccine roll-out will start on July 15. “The #Covid-19 vaccine registration for people over 50 years and above will open on July 1, 2021, and the vaccination roll-out will start on July 15, 2021,” the South African government said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“People must continue to follow the public health guidelines even if they are vaccinated.” Twitter: @GovernmentZA The overnment urged people to register their details on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal as part of government's Sisonke Programme. How to register:

Using a tablet, laptop, smart phone or computer, log onto https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za and follow the instructions. You can also dial *134*832*ID number# or just dial *134*832# if you do not have an ID number. You can also register via WhatsApp by sending the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456. - Follow the instructions and enter all the information requested.

- You will need your ID (passport, asylum seeker number, RSA ID or refugee number) - Enter the location where you want to be vaccinated (work or home) - If you are a member of a medical aid, you will need the name of your medical aid and your medical aid number.

The health department has released the second edition of the I Choose VacciNation bulletin with further information on EVDS and details of vaccination sites across the country. On Wednesday, the government also urged people over the age of 60 to continue registering. The #COVID19 vaccine registration for people over 50 years and above will open on 1 July 2021, and the vaccination rollout will start on 15 July 2021. People must continue to follow the public health guidelines even if they are vaccinate. https://t.co/S4nGLnmHAX pic.twitter.com/IBM30RNn23 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 30, 2021 Pharmacy chain Clicks Retailers in May announced that it had started vaccinating citizens at 51 pharmacies.

According to Clicks, the coronavirus injection was free for all South Africans. Medical aid members’ costs would be covered by their medical scheme. For those who are uninsured, the government will fund them, it said. To access the vaccine, citizens need to register on the government’s EVDS online portal. Over one million South Africans aged 60 and older – that registered for the Covid-19 vaccine – have not been vaccinated, deputy director-general of the Health Department Dr Nicholas Crisp said on Friday.

Crisp said 3.75 million people over the age of 60 have registered, but only 2.5 million have received their vaccination. “That means that the queue for the elderly, people is still one million long. That is partly a challenge because there are not many sites in all the areas where these people reside and it's very hard to get to them until we open more sites,” he said. Earlier, at the same briefing, acting Health Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, announced that people above the age of 50 would be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccines from July 15.

Crisp said that the department was opening several vaccine sites across the country in order to increase the number of people being vaccinated. Before and after the vaccine: Experts advise that if you are getting the Covid-19 vaccine soon, that you eat the right things before and after getting it which helps in reducing the side effects.

A healthy diet full of vegetables, fruits, wholegrains, and protein sources like fish, poultry, and eggs was recommended. They also recommend cutting down on red meat and dairy. Don’t be afraid of the side effects. While some people experience symptoms like fever, nausea, or muscle pain, doctors say it’s a sign that the vaccine is working and your body is building immunity. Experts have also advised people to avoid the consumption of alcohol and smoking, before and after receiving the jab; to avoid sugary foods; and were urging people to stay hydrated, before and after.