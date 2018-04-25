Johannesburg - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Secretary General Zwelinzima Vavi on Wednesday said he is pleased with the turnout of the strike. ‬

Saftu is striking against working conditions and what they call a poverty national minimum wage of R20 an hour.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the strike, Vavi said many more workers were on their way to join the strike.

"We are expecting more workers to join us here. You have seen nothing. They are coming.

"In some areas, the national bus strike affected us. But we thank all those who offered their cars to make this national shutdown possible," said Vavi.

Scores of workers arrived early in the morning on Newtown Precinct. They are expected to head down Miriam Makeba street, turn right into Lilian Ngoyi Street and then turn right into Simmonds Street where they will hand over a memorandum to the Office of the Premier.

They will also hand over a memorandum to the Chamber of Mines and Gauteng Health Department.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star