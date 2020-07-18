Veteran SA actress Elize Cawood dies
Durban - South African veteran actress Elize Cawood has died.
Cawood's daughter Jenna Dunster confirmed the death of the actress on social media on Saturday.
In a statement posted to Facebook Dunster said, "Elize Dunster (nee Cawood) passed this morning at 09.19. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in September and fought gracefully until the end. She was in no pain when she passed and both me and my father were there with her. Our worlds will never be the same without her - but we celebrate the exquisite human being that she was. Thank you to everyone for you love and support, we truly appreciate it, but we would like some privacy during this time. Much love from my Dad, Wilson Dunster and me".
The actress had a career that spanned over 40 years with appearances in theatre, film and television. Some of Cawood's work includes roles on Isidingo, Villa Rosa and Binnelanders.
Former Miss World Anneline Kriel paid tribute to the actress in a Facebook post that read, "A South African Theatre, TV and Film legend has taken her last curtain call. Strength and love to you, Wilson and Jemma. R.I.P. Elize Cawood".
"I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the passing of Elize Cawood (Dunster) this morning. My heartfelt condolences to Wilson, Jenna and family. She was extraordinary...ask anyone who ever met her! We truly have lost a gem of a human being today and the world is a lesser place without her in it," read a tribute by South African actor Grant Swanby.
