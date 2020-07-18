Veteran SA actress Elize Cawood dies

Cawood's daughter Jenna Dunster confirmed the death of the actress on social media on Saturday.

In a statement posted to Facebook Dunster said, "Elize Dunster (nee Cawood) passed this morning at 09.19.

She was diagnosed with lung cancer in September and fought gracefully until the end.

She was in no pain when she passed and both me and my father were there with her.

Our worlds will never be the same without her - but we celebrate the exquisite human being that she was.

Thank you to everyone for you love and support, we truly appreciate it, but we would like some privacy during this time.

Much love from my Dad, Wilson Dunster and me".