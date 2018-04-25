Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has criticised Cosatu for not joining workers in Wednesday's strike against working conditions and what they call the poverty national minimum wage of R20 an hour.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) earlier said Saftu's nationwide strike is nothing but a publicity stunt.

The trade union federation has warned its members against participating in the strike.

Numsa National Youth Coordinator Zwelohlanga Ndiki hit back, condemning Cosatu for its behaviour.

"We want nothing to do with Cosatu. Cosatu dismissed Numsa. They think we don't know their shenanigans.

"We are asking nothing from Sdumo Dlamini. We are calling for all the unions who are part of the mickey mouse and join us," said Ndiki.

Ndiki was addressing thousands of workers are marching. He urged them to behave.

Saftu and its affiliates are embarking on a general strike over what it terms "the biggest attacks on working-class people, trade unions and the poor" since the end of apartheid.

The strike is also taking place in different parts of the country.

