"We can confirm that the matter has been addressed directly with the customer concerned.
"FNB further confirms that, for security reasons, customers are encouraged to make use of public restrooms in nearby shopping centres and other areas where our branches are located," CEO of FNB Points of Presence Lee-Anne van Zyl told IOL.
Van Zyl further said: "The bank discourages the circulation of the video to safeguard the dignity of the customer".
People are getting angry. Angry with govt, angry with corruption, angry with banks, queues and the rising cost of living while salaries stagnate or diminish. Revolution is coming for those who will not see. https://t.co/XqeVxscmLw— David Forbes (@DavidShadowfilm) April 4, 2019
On that lady that pissed at FNB: I don't think she should've done that because the person who will be most inconvenienced by the piss will be an innocent cleaner (most likely a Black woman) and definitely not management. Direct your anger to management, please.— Nobuhle (@astra_castra) April 3, 2019
FNB is a bank not a public toilet. She must go pee somewhere else. This isnt fnb managements fault it's the fault of that womans mother for raising a bush creature!— Skankhunt42 (@realslimsady) April 3, 2019
OMG!!! I just. cannot !!! WTF !? Woman squats and has a wee in the middle of an FNB branch cos she waited for assistance for an hour and she needed to go. I mean FFS? https://t.co/Jn3weEqfQE— Ren (@africa_ren) April 2, 2019